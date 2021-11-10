Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.25

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 36751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

