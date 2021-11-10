Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.88. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

CTKB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

