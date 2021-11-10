Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider David Cragg Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Cragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $872,250.00.

On Friday, October 1st, David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

