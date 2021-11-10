Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $714,049.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,845. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 852,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,673. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.27.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
