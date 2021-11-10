Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $714,049.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,845. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 852,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,673. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

