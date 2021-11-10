Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,551,045 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,999,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,938,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,282,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

