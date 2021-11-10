DA Davidson Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $120.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREX. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. Trex has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 192.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Trex by 30.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

