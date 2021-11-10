DA Davidson Weighs in on First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FGBI opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.43. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

