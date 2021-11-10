Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $22.33 on Friday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

