Daniel Bradbury Sells 4,446 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $314,700.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $304,650.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $369,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,403,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $24,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

