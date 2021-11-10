Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

DNMR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. 1,893,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,626. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,689,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

