Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.73

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.73 and last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 68057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
