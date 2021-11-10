Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.73

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.73 and last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 68057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

