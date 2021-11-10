Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total transaction of $1,882,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,551,593 shares of company stock worth $375,971,086. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,996. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $197.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.65. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,403.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

