David B. Blundin Acquires 47,344 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin purchased 47,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $669,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $428.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in EverQuote by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

