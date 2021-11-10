David B. Blundin Acquires 47,344 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin purchased 47,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $669,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of EVER stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $428.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.12.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.