Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Capitalization Tops $242.91 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00005098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $242.91 million and $15.86 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00092990 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,708,317 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

