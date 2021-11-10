DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $83.10

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.10 and last traded at $83.10, with a volume of 398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7,639.00 target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,867.00.

Get DCC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.