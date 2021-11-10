DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DCCPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $83.10 on Friday. DCC has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

