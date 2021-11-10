DecentBet (DBET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $459.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $584,908.32 and $459.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00216672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.