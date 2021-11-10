Decentraland (MANA) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and approximately $1.68 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $2.60 or 0.00003791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00055295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00222607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,008,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,927,791 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

