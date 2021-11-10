Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.29. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 48,820 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

