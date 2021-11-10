DeFiner Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $647,278.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00218206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

