Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 371,150 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Delek US stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

