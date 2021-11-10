Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 130,880 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 139.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,880 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Newmark Group worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 205.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 95,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 115,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 90,689 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 146.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. 3,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,549. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

