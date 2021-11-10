Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 32,800 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 227.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

MMI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,902. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.84. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $99,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,595 shares of company stock worth $461,943 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

