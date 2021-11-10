Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Primoris Services makes up 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Primoris Services worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,684. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

