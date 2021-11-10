Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 68.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.19. 399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

