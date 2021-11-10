Denali Advisors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of GAMCO Investors worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

In other news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at $451,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GBL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 98.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is presently 2.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.