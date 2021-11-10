Denali Advisors LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nelnet by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Nelnet by 92,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,581. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.61%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

