Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 74.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of HP by 165.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,023 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 13.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 251,214 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 33.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 147,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 36,842 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,660,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,137,000 after acquiring an additional 171,341 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,562 shares of company stock worth $6,237,949. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

