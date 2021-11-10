Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.10, but opened at $50.71. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 2,179 shares.

Specifically, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $126,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,559 shares of company stock worth $3,550,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 378.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 71,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

