Dero Price Tops $22.16 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.16 or 0.00033309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $243.39 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,521.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,680.92 or 0.07036668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.71 or 0.00420471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.15 or 0.01046500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00088670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.10 or 0.00410539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.42 or 0.00277231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.33 or 0.00232005 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,984,506 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.