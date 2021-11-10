Desjardins Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$54.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $41.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.