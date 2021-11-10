Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €145.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.57 ($160.67).

Get SAP alerts:

ETR:SAP opened at €128.32 ($150.96) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70. SAP has a 1 year low of €97.35 ($114.53) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($152.64). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €122.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.