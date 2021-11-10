Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Hold

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in McAfee by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

