Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $128.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.88.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH stock opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $152.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average is $122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.