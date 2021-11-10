Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 260

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

VMUK has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.67 ($2.75).

VMUK opened at GBX 171.60 ($2.24) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 117.10 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 199.39. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.19.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

