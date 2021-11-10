Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $131.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

