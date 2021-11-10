Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.62 ($59.55).

A number of research firms have commented on DWNI. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

DWNI stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €45.80 ($53.88). 398,677 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €51.35 and its 200-day moving average is €50.63.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

