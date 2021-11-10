DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

DHI Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 173,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 204.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

