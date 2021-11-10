DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Up 9.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) rose 9.8% on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $130.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DigitalOcean traded as high as $112.69 and last traded at $112.69. Approximately 42,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,298,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.61.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOCN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $426,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,359 shares of company stock valued at $18,690,409 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

