Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 20,040 Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth $161,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynex alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Zynex stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $489.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.