Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 39,184 F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of F-star Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $812,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 548.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 244,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

