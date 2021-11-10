Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FFBW were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FFBW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FFBW by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FFBW by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBW opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81. FFBW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

