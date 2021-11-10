Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $386,000 Stock Position in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of United Bancorp worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. United Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

In other United Bancorp news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $70,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

