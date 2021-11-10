Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $275,000 in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $32,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Materials by 139.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 557,324 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Meta Materials by 1,047.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 196,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 5.17 on Wednesday. Meta Materials Inc. has a one year low of 0.51 and a one year high of 21.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 7.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

