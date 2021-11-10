Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Akerna were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Akerna by 12.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Akerna by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 26.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 196.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KERN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 128,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.52. Akerna Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

