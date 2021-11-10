Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $50,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,898.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.53.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MELI opened at $1,709.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.47 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,219.14 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,685.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,596.17.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.