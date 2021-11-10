Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Down 10.1%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s share price fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $32.71. 1,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 40,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.83.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -43.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $84,870,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.