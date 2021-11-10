Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Zacks Investment Research

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price cut by Zacks Investment Research to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $108.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,532,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,709 shares of company stock worth $12,882,308. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

