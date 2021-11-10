Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 348.14 ($4.55).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 279.70 ($3.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 296.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 296.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.30 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47).

In related news, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

