Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Diversified Royalty stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,678. The company has a market capitalization of C$350.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIV shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.